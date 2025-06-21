Medical staff stand against Zionism virus 

TEHRAN—Iran’s health and medical staff, who were successful in doing their duties during Sacred Defense era and pandemic time of coronavirus, currently fight against virus of Zion (the Zionist regime).

Head of Iran Pharmaceutical Association Shahram Kalantari Khandani told Mehr news agency that production of medicine and formula milk is on sustainable situation across the country.

There are enough supplies of medicines in 17,000 drugstores across the country, he said, adding people should not be worried of medicine shortage following aggression of the Zionist regime.

Also, Head of Presiding Board of Tehran Nursing Board Hossein Keshtkar said that given the double pressure incurred on nurses in these conditions, special supportive measures have been considered. Giving special off days to the nurses after overcoming this crisis and giving incentives to them are on the agenda, he added.

“We pursue these issues with coordination of Tehran Nursing Board and Health Ministry. The most important goal is to help preserve the motivation and mental health of this devoted people.”

He continued that Tehran has systematic hospital structure. Currently a number of medical centers are actively involved in accepting and treating those injured from Israeli attacks, and other centers are on alert, he added.

Keshtkar said nurses are the backbone of the health system. They stood against coronavirus, as they have currently stood in spite of aggression of the Zionist regime, he added.

“Our dear people should be assured that Tehran medical team particularly the nurses are in full readiness and they prioritize to take care of the injured people.”

He asked people to remain calm and prevent unnecessary visits to medical centers.

Meanwhile, Association of Iranian Public Surgeons, issued a statement and assured people: “In this critical situation in which the possibility of need to surgery services has increased, our humanitarian duty is to preserve our full readiness to render services to people in any time and location.”

Saeed Mehrzadi, a senior official of Food and Drug Organization, said the drugstores, as the sole legal centers of supplying medicine, have done their duties in all conditions.

He said all drugstores are duty-bound to observe regulations regarding rendering services. In case of any violation, they will face legal authorities, he added.

He asked the citizens to report to phone number 190 any problem faced in receiving the medical services.