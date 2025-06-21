Iranian Karate athlete martyred in Israeli strikes

TEHRAN - Helena Gholami, a karate practitioner from Lorestan Province, was killed in the recent Israeli attacks on Iran.

The Iranian Karate Federation also expressed condolences following her martyrdom.

On 13 June 2025, the Israeli regime launched air and drone strikes against Iranian territory. The Israeli strikes began as Iran and the US were in the process of negotiating a new deal on Iran’s nuclear program and enrichment activities.

On 16 June, the Iranian government spokesperson reported that Israeli attacks had killed at least 224 people, including 74 women and children. The health ministry also stated 1,800 people have been injured.