Washington imposes new sanctions  on Tehran after unprovoked Israeli strikes on Iran

TEHRAN - As Israeli aggression against Iran escalates, the U.S. Department of the Treasury has announced a new round of sanctions targeting Iran’s defense sector, drawing sharp criticism from Tehran.

In a statement issued on June 21, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said it had sanctioned one individual, eight entities, and designated a vessel as blocked property for their alleged roles in supplying sensitive machinery to Iran’s defense industry.

The vessel, Shun Kai Xing, owned by Hong Kong-based Unico Shipping Co. Ltd., was reportedly transporting equipment to OFAC-designated Iranian firms Rayan Roshd Afzar and Towse Sanaye Nim Resanaye Tarashe.

The U.S. claimed the move was part of efforts to prevent Iran’s access to dual-use technologies supporting its missile and UAV programs.

The sanctions were announced just days after Israeli airstrikes hit Tehran, including residential areas, killing civilians and senior Iranian military commanders in an unprovoked act of war.