Iran’s response to continued aggression will be more crushing: Pezeshkian

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a Saturday phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, emphasized that the Islamic Republic will deliver a “more decisive and crushing response” if Israel continues its acts of aggression.

Responding to Macron’s call for confidence-building measures, President Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s longstanding commitment to constructive cooperation with all countries based on mutual respect and trust. “From the very beginning, I have sought to strengthen relations globally on this basis. However, it was the Zionist regime that disrupted this process by carrying out the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh in Tehran,” Pezeshkian said.

In response, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that France did not participate in or support the Israeli military strike on Iran. “As I said in our previous conversation, we condemn any attack targeting civilian and non-nuclear facilities,” Macron said.