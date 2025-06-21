14 hits in latest operations reveal Israeli vulnerability: IRGC 

TEHRAN — The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the successful targeting of 14 strategic military and industrial sites across occupied Palestinian territories overnight, marking the 18th wave of Operation True Promise III in Saturday as "among the most innovative and effective missile and drone operations in recent history."

IRGC Spokesperson Brigadier General Ali-Mohammad Naini declared on Sunday the strikes had "shattered the balance" of the Zionist entity’s war machine while warning that continuous waves of attacks would paralyze its air defenses.

The operation deployed "long-range Qadr missiles and swarms of offensive kamikaze drones" against high-value targets in Haifa and Tel Aviv, Naini said.

The Sail Tower in central Haifa—housing the Israeli military’s AI12 Labs and critical software contractors for the Ministry of War—sustained direct hits, collapsing sections of the structure designed to bolster the regime’s technological warfare capabilities.

Other confirmed targets included the Hadera Power Plant, Haifa Oil Refinery, Uda Air Base (cyber command headquarters), the Kiryat Gat semiconductor industrial zone, and the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Center, a hub for missile development.

Naini emphasized unprecedented tactical ingenuity in "missile selection, target prioritization, and guidance systems," enabling penetrations of the Israeli regime’s multi-layered air defenses.

The 19th wave, already underway in the early hours of Sunday, involves "expansive squadrons of kamikaze drones" saturating targets from northern Galilee to the Negev desert.

This phased approach, he noted, aims to exhaust and confuse the regime’s missile-interception systems, rendering them "incapable of predicting the next strike."

The operation expands Iran’s act of self-defense in response to Israel’s unprovoked aggression, which began on June 13 and has resulted in the deaths of military officials, nuclear scientists, and over 430 Iranians, with 3,500 more injured—predominantly women and children—according to figures from the Health Ministry.