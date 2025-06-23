Shahnameh, an unwavering bond forging national unity amidst adversity, Iranian scholar says 

TEHRAN- Iranian scholar and expert on Shahnameh Mir Jalaleddin Kazzazi describes Ferdowsi's epic as an unyielding force uniting Iranians.

"The Shahnameh created a formidable, unparalleled army – an army of words – that vanquished those who sought to fragment and destabilize Iran. No force could withstand this legion of countless warriors, this unparalleled literary power,” ISNA quoted Kazzazi as saying on Friday.

The distinguished professor of Persian language and literature further emphasized the Shahnameh's indispensable role in national cohesion: "The Shahnameh is undoubtedly the greatest and most fundamental literary masterpiece linked to Iran and its people. It perpetually speaks of Iran and Iranians. From its inception, the Shahnameh has held a unique and enduring place in the hearts of Iranians. This remains true today."

He continued, highlighting a recent resurgence in the Shahnameh's popularity: "For several years now, the Shahnameh has once again become an integral part of daily life for Iranians, especially the youth. A movement has emerged, spearheaded by enlightened Iranian women and elementary school teachers, bringing the Shahnameh into the homes of young Iranians. I have witnessed firsthand schoolchildren, even preschoolers, reciting verses and staging performances based on Shahnameh stories. This movement has spread rapidly, even reaching small towns and villages."

He underscored the Shahnameh's historical significance in times of national crisis: "Whenever Iranians have needed to overcome division and fragmentation, they have turned to the Shahnameh's boundless embrace. It has been a steadfast thread binding Iranians together since its creation. It emerged during a period of turmoil and disunity, when various leaders vied for control of different parts of Iran. Urban and regional forces were weakened, threatening the integrity of the nation. It was the Shahnameh that saved this ancient, sacred land from collapse."

"The Shahnameh forged a magnificent, awe-inspiring, unparalleled army that repelled the enemies seeking to divide and disrupt Iran. This army of words was invincible. The Shahnameh became the unifying bond that firmly connected all Iranians. Had the Shahnameh not been composed during those difficult times, we could well believe that this nation would have crumbled, or at best, fragmented into dozens of smaller territories," he continued.



"Even today, the Shahnameh, with its immense power, can protect us Iranians from fragmentation, disunity, and turmoil,” he added.

“Every Iranian should read the Shahnameh, especially in these times. This recent resurgence of interest in the Shahnameh is a valuable and hopeful response to a vital need felt by Iran, its people, and its rich cultural heritage. It is a successful and auspicious response," he concluded.

Ferdowsi is the pseudonym of Abu al-Qasem Mansur, (935-1020), who was born in the city of Tus, located in present-day Iran. In 977 CE, he undertook the monumental task of writing the Shahnameh, completing it in 1010 CE after dedicating much of his life to this labor of love. The masterpiece is written in Persian verse and is divided into three parts, chronicling the mythical, heroic, and historical epochs of Iran.

The Shahnameh begins with the creation of the world as outlined in Persian mythology and follows the lineage of Iranian kings, heroes, and legends throughout history. Ferdowsi intertwines tales of courage, romance, deception, and loyalty, creating a tapestry of Persian culture and identity that continues to captivate readers.

The influence of the Shahnameh transcends Iran's borders, having been translated into numerous languages and serving as a wellspring of inspiration for writers, artists, and intellectuals worldwide. Its themes of heroism, love, and integrity possess universal resonance, striking a chord with individuals from diverse cultures and backgrounds.

