Foreign Ministry Spokesperson’s Remarks on the U.S. Strikes on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities

The following interview is published on the website of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republic of China.

Q: U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. carried out strikes on three nuclear facilities in Iran—Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan. What’s China’s comment on this?

A: China strongly condemns the U.S. attacks on Iran and bombing of nuclear facilities under the safeguards of the IAEA.

The actions of the U.S. seriously violate the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law, and have exacerbated tensions in the Middle East.

China calls on the parties to the conflict, Israel in particular, to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible, ensure the safety of civilians, and start dialogue and negotiation.

China stands ready to work with the international community to pool efforts together and uphold justice, and work for restoring peace and stability in the Middle East.

Source: https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/eng/xw/fyrbt/fyrbt/202506/t20250622_11654698.html