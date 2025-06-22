China calls Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites a 'dangerous precedent'

Fu Cong, China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has described the attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities as a “dangerous precedent.”

In a statement to the UN Security Council, he said that Israel should declare an immediate ceasefire before the situation worsens further.

The Chinese envoy stated that the way Israel attacked Iran’s nuclear sites could lead to serious consequences.

He emphasized that nuclear issues must be resolved through dialogue and negotiation, Views Bangladesh reported.

The remarks by China's envoy came two days before the U.S. attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran, a highly dangerous move that may push the region toward an unimaginable crisis.

Saudi Arabia has also criticized the attack. The country’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission called it a violation of international law. This statement came after Israeli attacks on several Iranian nuclear facilities.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that Israel's attacks damaged the main buildings under construction at Iran’s Khondab Heavy Water Research Reactor. However, since there were no nuclear materials at the site, there is believed to be no risk of radiation.