IRGC launches widespread missile strikes across Israel in shifted tactical operation

TEHRAN - In its 21st missile operation, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a massive combined missile and drone attack against multiple targets in the occupied territories on Monday morning, marking a significant shift in tactics.

According to an official statement, the IRGC used a combination of solid - and liquid-fueled missiles, along with suicide drones, to strike key areas from northern to southern Israel. Unlike previous operations that focused mainly on Tel Aviv and Haifa, this latest wave broadened its reach, hitting multiple strategic areas across the occupied territories.

Initial reports indicate that the strikes targeted and hit northern Haifa, Haifa itself, Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, Acre, and Ashdod. Significant impacts have also been reported in Safed, Lachish (south of Tel Aviv), Beit She'an, Ashkelon, and Ashdod.

Israeli sources described the offensive as one of the longest continuous air raid siren activations in recent memory, causing widespread panic and disruption across the occupied territories.

This wave of attacks represents the 21st round of missile operations by Iran since the war began, signalling Tehran’s willingness to expand the battlefield and target broader aims.