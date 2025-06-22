Iran hits strategic sites in Israel with multi-warhead Kheibarshekan missiles 

TEHRAN - In the early hours of Sunday, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the 20th wave of Operation True Promise 3 against Israel, with the unprecedented deployment of its third-generation Kheibarshekan ballistic missiles, featuring multiple warheads and advanced terminal guidance systems.

The precision strikes hit critical Israeli sites, including Ben Gurion Airport, a major biological research centre, and backup military command hubs. Photos show extensive destruction across the occupied territories, with reports indicating that foreign journalists have been barred from reporting on the aftermath without prior checking.

This latest wave follows the 18th and 19th rounds of coordinated missile and drone attacks that struck 14 strategic targets across Haifa and Tel Aviv, including cyber command centres, military-industrial infrastructure, and AI research offices. The IRGC warns that the core of Iran’s military capability remains unutilized, and future responses will be even more decisive.