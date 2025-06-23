Trump escalates tensions with Iran by provocative remarks

TEHRAN – U.S. President Donald Trump has provocatively made comments regarding Iran’s political system, echoing his past rhetoric and further heightening hostilities.

In a post on his social media platform, Trump reignited controversy by openly invoking the possibility of regime change in the ancient country. “It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!” he wrote late on Sunday.



Trump’s hostile remarks coincide with official American warnings to Tehran against any retaliation in response to recent U.S. airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow.



It is noteworthy that the provocative language from the U.S. president comes at a time when Iranian society has demonstrated remarkable unity and cohesion and resilience in the face of brutal illegal act of aggression that started by the Zionist regime of Israel on June 13.