TEHRAN –Seyyed Mostafa Sadati-Armaki, a nuclear scientist from Kashan, was martyred in a recent attack by the Zionist regime.

Armaki along with his wife, Fahimeh Moqimi, their two daughters Rehyane 15, Fatemeh 8, and his only son Ali, 5, were killed following recent attacks on Tehran, Tasnim news agency reported.

His parents-in-law were also martyred in the same attack.