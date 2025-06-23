Prominent academic martyred in Israeli air strikes

TEHRAN -Mansour Asgari, a faculty member at Imam Hossein University, as well as a professor in physics and nuclear industry, has been martyred in Israeli assaults.

Asgari who was one of the founders of the nuclear industry in the country and a famous technology researcher was martyred on June 13 along with his family, ISNA reported.

During his lifetime he served as the head of the University’s center for Philosophy of Natural Sciences, an expert in nuclear industry, and a colleague in the Ministry of Defense’s research center, as well as the Ministry of Defense’s representative to the Supreme National Security Council.

