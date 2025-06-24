Over 1.5m tons of cargo transported across Iran in a day

TEHRAN –More than 1.5 million tons of goods were transported across Iran’s road network on Sunday, including over 100,000 tons of essential commodities shipped from ports via the intercity freight fleet, a senior transport official said.

Mehrdad Hamdollahi, Director General of Freight Transport at Iran's Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, said on Tuesday that 101,000 waybills were issued on June 23, covering the road transport of various types of cargo across the country.

He added that a total of 1.523 million tons of goods were moved on that day through Iran’s intercity road freight system.

Hamdollahi praised the round-the-clock efforts of truck drivers and freight operators, noting that the transport of vital goods is being carried out without delay or disruption, thanks to the dedication and tireless work of those in the sector.

