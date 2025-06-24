'We will kill your wife and children’

TEHRAN – In the chaotic hours following the beginning of the Israeli regime’s illegal aggression against Iran on June 13—a brazen assault that martyred revered commanders such as Major General Hossein Salami and Major General Mohammad Bagheri—a sinister parallel operation unfolded.

According to the Washington Post, Israeli intelligence operatives, masquerading as omnipotent assassins, placed at least 20 calls to senior Iranian military figures.

Their demand was grotesque: Record a surrender video denouncing the Islamic Republic within 12 hours, or face annihilation alongside your families.

“We will kill you, your family, your children, everyone, with the dirt,” one Mossad agent hissed to an IRGC general, adding, “We’re closer to you than your own neck vein.”

Yet, not a single general complied. Not one fled. Not one betrayed their nation. This collective act of courage, amid Israel’s bombardment of civilian infrastructure, exposes the hollow core of the Zionist regime’s psychological warfare.

The failure of this campaign is not merely operational; it is a strategic and moral collapse that demands global attention.

A window into Israel’s desperation

The leaked audio, published by The Washington Post, reveals Israel’s playbook: exploit moments of vulnerability to fracture Iran’s government.

Calls were placed just two hours into the regime's heinous act of aggression, coinciding with the targeted killings of Iran’s top commanders.

Israeli intelligence agents—presumably from Mossad or Aman and fluent in Persian—threatened IRGC generals to record 'disassociation' videos sent via Telegram.

“Do you want to be the next one on the list?” one operative taunted. The intent was transparent: manufacture public defections to demoralize Iran’s forces and ignite internal chaos.

Yet, Zero videos surfaced. Zero generals defected.

Instead, IRGC ranks tightened their formation, and the Iranian Armed Forces mobilized with renewed determination.

This mirrors Iran’s broader resilience: Despite Israel’s repeated war crimes—assassinations of senior officials and nuclear scientists, strikes on civilian infrastructure, police headquarters and Evin Prison, cyber-attacks, bombardment of cultural sites, calls for Tehran’s evacuation and uprisings—the Iranian people have only grown more united.

A surge of renewed nationalism and patriotism now sweeps the nation, as Iranians from all walks of life rally behind their flag and stand resolute in defense of their homeland.

Why Israel’s psychological war crashed against Iran’s fortitude

I. Loyalty beyond coercion

The IRGC’s structure, honed over decades, prioritizes values-based and patriotic loyalty over individual ambition.

Commanders are embedded within communities, their loyalty grounded in shared Revolutionary values and a deep commitment to preserving the Iranian government.

II. Honor and martyrdom

The Israeli regime’s demand for humiliation videos betrayed a fundamental misreading of Iranian honor.

For Iranian commanders, surrender equates to betraying martyrs like Major Generals Soleimani, Bagheri, Hajizadeh, and Salami.

The loss of fellow commanders doesn’t breed despair but a solemn, honorable guilt—“Why was it not my time?”

Far from breaking their will, each martyrdom steels their resolve. They channel grief into defiance, determined that no sacrifice will be forgotten or wasted.

This ethos permeates Iran’s response to the Israeli regime all throughout the 12 days of non-stop Israeli aggression.

III. The leak an admission of defeat

Israel’s leak of the operation to the Washington Post was an admission of failure. Covert espionage successes remain in the shadows; only faltering moves crave publicity. By releasing the intercepted calls so soon after the raid, Mossad tried to uphold an illusion of omnipotence.

Instead, it inadvertently underscored Iran’s unbroken chain of command and the fierce resolve of its new generation of commanders.

Therefore, Israel’s psychological warfare gambit was not just foiled—it was transformed into a testament to Iran’s spiritual and institutional resilience.

With their defiance, those Iranian generals proved Iran cannot be bullied, bought, or broken.

The world should heed this lesson.