TEHRAN – Moharram Navidkia took charge of Sepahan football team.

He replaced Patrice Carteron in the Isfahan-based club.

Sepahan are scheduled to meet Al Duhail of Qatar on Aug. 12 in the 2025/26 AFC Champions League Elite play-off.

Former Esteghlal coach Javad Nekounam had been also shortlisted to lead Sepahan.

Navidikia has been appointed as Sepahan coach for second stint as he led the team from 2020 to 2022.