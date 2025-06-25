Audio warhead: “Boom, Boom, Tel Aviv”

TEHRAN-As one scrolls through social media platforms, a song often plays alongside footage allegedly proving Iranian missile strikes on the occupied territories—a song that, arguably, has made as much noise as the missiles themselves: “Boom, Boom, Tel Aviv.”

Released on June 20, 2025, the song addresses Iran’s missile response to the Zionist regime’s aggression. It quickly captured the attention of thousands of international users across platforms such as X, TikTok, and Instagram, going viral at a staggering pace—reportedly reaching 577 million views in less than 24 hours.

Numerous international users paired footage of Iran’s missile strikes with “Boom, Boom, Tel Aviv” as background audio, emphasizing that what the Zionist regime is facing today is the consequence of decades of crimes committed against the innocent and defenseless people of Palestine.

The following lyrics form a portion of the song:

This is what you get, for all your evil deeds

You were mocking dead kids / but now you’re getting hit

Iranian missiles have your entire skyline lit

Now you feel terror like the Palestinians

The lyrics of “Boom Boom Tel Aviv” resemble a political statement—one that, while emotionally charged, resonated with people across the globe who voiced support for Iran’s missile response to the Zionist regime, which had carried out an unprecedented genocide against the people of Palestine.

One section of the song references settlers mocking the bodies of slain women and children in Gaza.

“ 'Boom Boom Tel Aviv’ is a smash hit, getting millions of plays across social media. Shows how much the world despises Zionists and their deadly machinations,” wrote one user on X.

Other users commented: “The song ‘Boom Boom Tel Aviv’ just got nominated for a Grammy! Music hitting harder than missiles.”

Lucas Gage, a former U.S. Marine, political artist, and writer, is the creator of this now-renowned track, which has evolved into a global anthem of resistance. In an interview with the Tehran Times, Gage explained the driving force behind the song’s widespread appeal.

“The element that made it all happen: humanity’s desire for justice—to finally see Israel pay for its crimes in some way, shape, or form, as it has not only been getting away with genocide over the past two years, but has also committed espionage, terrorism, false flags, assassinations, and war crimes.”

The political activist also described how the idea for “Boom, Boom, Tel Aviv” came about: “For a few months now, I’ve been making music to spread the truth about Israel and Jewish supremacy. After Iran’s retaliatory strikes, the idea of writing lyrics about explosions in Tel Aviv just came to me—leading to the creation of ‘Boom, Boom, Tel Aviv.’”

Gage emphasized that music is a universal language; one does not need to know how to read or write it in order to understand and appreciate it.

“The people of the world are mostly driven by emotion; music is a powerful tool to reach their hearts, because it moves our emotions like nothing else can,” he added.

The artist further explained that since, the enemy has used the music industry to poison the minds of the youth, it is only logical for artists to turn music into an antidote.

Gage also addressed the people of Iran directly: “I want the people of Iran to know that many Americans like me have realized that our government is occupied by a foreign, hostile parasite who has brainwashed our fellow citizens with its control our media and institutions, turning America into its golem to wage war on its behalf. Those of us who have awakened to this truth do not want a war with your country; all the actions that our occupied government has taken in the last several decades have never represented the true will of the People.

We are doing our best to push back against the dominant narratives with the limited means we have, as we aim to withdraw completely from the Middle East and focus on addressing the problems within our own country.

I urge Iran to direct any military response solely at Israeli targets, for Israel is the architect of our foreign policy, and only by confronting it can both the Middle East and America be liberated.”

AH/SAB



