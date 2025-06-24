Iranian traditional, pop singers release new tracks, supporting homeland

TEHRAN – Several traditional and pop singers have released new tracks in response to the Zionist regime's attack on Iran and in sympathy with our compatriots.

On Sunday evening (July 22), celebrated traditional music singer Homayoun Shajarian released the song “World of Oppression” on his personal page in cyberspace, with lyrics by the great Indo-Persian poet Bidel Dehlavi (1642-1720) and the Iranian poet Hushang Ebtehaj (1928-2022), and music by Gholamreza Sadeghi, IRNA reported.

About the piece, Shajarian wrote: “The ‘World of Oppression’ has a social and humanitarian theme. This piece was born from the dust of wounded and broken souls; from the voices of free men imprisoned in terror and the cries that rise in a world of oppression”.

“This work is a narrative of the endless sorrow of humans who have been silenced in the twists and turns of dead-end nights, in the bloody nightmare of this world. It speaks of a world in which anger, ugliness, ignorance, and selfishness have replaced love, beauty, and awareness,” he added.

“The pages of human history are turned with black and white, filth and light, as if these two were ancient twins, one constantly dominating the other,” the singer noted.

In the end, Shajarian dedicated his piece to the noble and defenseless people of the world, saying “may no heart live except with love and beauty”.

Son of the late master Iranian traditional singer Mohammad-Reza Shajarian, Homayoun is a traditional and crossover vocalist, and a Tombak player.

Last week, he posted a moving letter alongside social media stories in response to the Israeli attacks: “The earth and sky of our homeland are wounded. Hearts are anxious. A mother’s heart trembles a thousand times before sunrise. The sound of explosions replaces the sound of song. We are the children of melody, wounded at heart, with hidden hope in our throats”.

“Perhaps a song can soothe a grieving mother or be a silent sigh in a weary father’s soul. This voice longs to be a whisper of peace amid the clamor,” the letter continued. “Let us remember: No soil blossoms from blood, and no weapon sows love. May a day come when songs are heard louder than bullets, and peace and calm belong to all people of the world”.

A popular musician, singer, record producer, and songwriter, Mohsen Chavoshi unveiled his latest musical piece called “Healing” on Monday.

Continuing his social activism, Chavoshi’s song emphasizes people's empathy and patriotism in these difficult wartime conditions. Composed and arranged by Chavoshi, “Healing” has lyrics by Kazem Bahmani.

In a stark, concise post on social media last week, he addressed the Zionist regime and wrote: “You crushed, you will be crushed”.

Chavoshi is also involved with philanthropic activities inside the country and always reacts to social and national issues. Two years ago, he reacted after a man burned a copy of the Holy Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm, Sweden.

In a post published on his Instagram, Chavoshi wrote, “They changed the Old Testament, they changed the Bible, when they couldn’t change the Quran, they burned it.”

Salar Aghili, a traditional music singer who has performed and released several musical works with themes of Iran in recent years, in response to the Zionist regime's attack, released the piece and music video “I Will Die for You, O My Iran” on his personal page in cyberspace on Sunday and wrote: “My new piece is dedicated to the innocent and pure people of my land.”

This work, with lyrics by Mohammad Reza Yar and music by Masoud Hemmati, was published along with a poster with the phrase “Iran, every handspan of your soil is a piece of our soul.”

The music video and song “You Steal My Heart with Your Flag” have also been released in response to the Zionist regime's attack on Iran and with emphasis on the preservation and independence of the country,

The piece is composed by Amir Hossein Samiei, orchestrated by Arman Mehraban, and sung by Mohammad Motamedi, with lyrics by Milad Erfanpur.

Moreover, the music video and song “Iran, the Zulfiqar of Ali (AS)” has been released on the occasion of Operation True Promise III, following the Zionist regime's attack on Iran, with lyrics and vocals by Mohammad Asadollahi, arrangement by Mohammad Mesbah, and editing by Reza Goodarzi.

The phrase “Zulfiqar of Ali (AS)” refers to Zulfiqar, Imam Ali’s legendary double-edged sword, symbolizing courage, strength, justice, and righteousness.

Last Friday, June 13, the Zionist regime launched an unprovoked act of military aggression against the sovereign territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, martyring revered commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps and prominent nuclear scientists, alongside civilians.

Since then, the strikes have continued, targeting civilian nuclear facilities and residential areas, violating all international norms and threatening to ignite regional conflagration.

Responding to the Israel’s aggression, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched Operation True Promise III and has since unleashed coordinated missile and drone strikes deep inside occupied territories, targeting military and intelligence command centers.

