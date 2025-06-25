Sobh International Media Festival participants condemn Zionist regime's aggression against Iran

TEHRAN – A group of media professionals and filmmakers from various countries who have participated in different editions of the Sobh International Media Festival have signed a statement condemning the Zionist regime's aggression against Iranian territory and the attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), ISNA reported.

“As media activists, filmmakers, and participants from various editions of the Sobh International Media Festival, we condemn the blatant aggression of the Israeli regime against Iranian territory, which has resulted in the deaths of numerous Iranians, including women, children, university professors, distinguished scientists, and senior military commanders. This heinous act, a flagrant example of state terrorism and a blatant violation of Iran's territorial sovereignty and core principles of international law, occurred while the Islamic Republic of Iran was pursuing a path of dialogue and diplomacy with rationality,” the signatories wrote.

“Continuation of the unjust and brutal attacks by the Israeli regime, on June 16th, the IRIB Building was also targeted, leading to the deaths and injuries of several journalists and staff members. It is important to note that such attacks on journalists and media personnel are not unprecedented; the blood of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian woman, continues to seep into the soil of Palestine. During its recent assaults on Gaza, the Israeli regime has killed nearly 300 domestic and international journalists amidst the streets of Gaza, seeking to conceal the extent of their crimes from the global community,” they added.

“These systematic atrocities against the media violate international laws, namely the Geneva Conventions and United Nations Security Council resolutions, which explicitly prohibit attacks on journalists during armed conflicts, just as they prohibit targeting hospitals. The beautiful and inviting location of the IRIB building, affectionately known among media professionals as the ‘Glass Building,’ has repeatedly hosted us during the Sobh International Media Festival. It has served as a platform for transparent, uncensored news delivery to the Iranian people and the world. Throughout the Gaza conflict, it has been a voice for the voiceless and oppressed,” the message continued.

The signatories noted that Israel's destruction of this glass building was an act of revenge but also an attempt to silence the truthful, transparent voice-that, however, will find its way, like pure water, despite obstacles of iron and stone. “In reverence to the pen, it is fitting that June 16, 2025- the day Israel attacked the IRIB building on its own territory - be designated as the International Day of the Oppressed Media of Truth. May the day arrive soon when the dawn of truth triumphs over the darkness of ignorance and deception”.

The Sobh International Media Festival was inaugurated in 2023 with the objective of facilitating connections between a heterogeneous group of international program producers and fostering constructive interactions among them. This initiative is designed to influence the trajectory of global media trends.

The festival aims to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of gifted individuals engaged in media pursuits, facilitating avenues for them to advance their artistic endeavors and innovation. The objective is to establish a robust and influential international media presence. Through educational initiatives, including workshops and seminars, it seeks to provide artists with exposure to a variety of media, thereby broadening their perspectives and encouraging.

It is dedicated to the examination of the nexus between media and the New World Order. In this context, the festival will investigate the significance of local and regional identities, spirituality, family values, and resistance discourse in the face of hegemonic powers.

SS/

