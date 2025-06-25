Iran calls for suspending U.S., Israel membership in FATF

TEHRAN- The head of Iran’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and the secretary of the Supreme Council for the Prevention and Combating of Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing, in a letter addressed to the head of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), called for the suspension of the membership of the United States and the Israeli regime in this group due to their clear violation of international treaties and violation of FATF goals and standards.

As reported by the Public Relations Department of the FIU, Hadi Khani, who is also Iran’s deputy finance and economic minister, in an official letter to FATF President Elisa de Anda Madrazo, referred to the goals, missions, and standards of this group, and stated: "Any unilateral military action that leads to a violation of the territorial integrity of states is not considered a mere political or security threat, while it is considered a destructive factor for the stability and integrity of the global financial system, disrupting multilateral cooperation and undermining mechanisms for transparency, soundness and financial integrity; an issue that directly conflicts with the fundamental mission and technical objectives of the FATF.

In this letter, he called the Israeli and American attacks on nuclear facilities, medical centers, and the assassination of scientists and civilians a violation of international law, such as Article 2, paragraph 4, of the United Nations Charter, the interpretation provided in UN General Assembly Resolution 2625 (1970 Declaration of Friendly Relations), the Fundamental Principles of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and its resolutions, including resolutions GC(XXIX)/RES/444 and GC(XXXIV)/RES/533, and emphasized: The actions of Israel and the United States violate principles such as respect for international peace and security and maintaining the integrity of the global financial system; the same principles that are also emphasized in the statute, statements, and procedures of the Financial Action Task Force.

While emphasizing Iran's commitment to engaging with international institutions within the framework of national interests and concerns, and referring to the report of the United Nations fact-finding officers and the Special Rapporteur on recent aggressions against Iran, Khani called on the FATF president that with the aim of gaining the international community's trust in the impartiality, independence, and legitimacy of this institution and within the framework of its technical, professional, and non-political mission, and in order to maintain consistency in the implementation of the principles of membership, initiate an impartial, documented and compliant review process to suspend the membership of the United States of America and the Israeli regime in FATF.

He has considered adopting such an approach essential to protect the professional credibility of FATF and ensure the principle of equality and non-discrimination in international institutions.

The following is the link to the report of the UN fact-finding officers and the Special Rapporteur:

https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2025/06/iran-un-fact-finding-mission-special-rapporteur-call-civilian-protection-and

MA