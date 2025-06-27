Iranian delegation attends Agritec Africa 2025

TEHRAN –Supported by the Prosperity and Innovation Fund, Iranian knowledge-based companies participated in the tenth edition of the Agritec Africa 2025, held at Kenyatta International Exhibition Centre, Nairobi, Kenya.

During the three-day event, held from June 11 to 13, twelve knowledge-based firms showcased their latest achievements and products including genetically modified fruit and vegetable seeds such as corn and onion, modified tropical seeds, greenhouse cultivation technologies, fruit quality preservation technologies, sorting machinery, probiotics, agricultural machinery, livestock vaccines and premium cattle embryos, food additives, cage fish farming technology, different packaging bags, canopy nets, and safety nets.

The 10th Agritec Africa, an International Exhibition and Conference on Agriculture Technologies, brought together 175 companies from 25 countries.

The event provided ample opportunities for industry professionals to connect and collaborate, as well as examine the latest science and technology related to the agricultural sector.

It showcased advancements in various agricultural sectors, including machinery and equipment, aquaculture, biotechnology, fertilizers and chemicals, animal husbandry and dairy, poultry, and greenhouses. It also featured concurrent events like the Dairy Livestock & Poultry Expo and Graintech Africa Expo.

Notable growth in knowledge-based companies

The significant and fast-paced growth in the number of knowledge-based companies with over 200 percent increase in their number just over the past year (March 2023 – March 2024), shows the solid foundation, dynamism, and growth of the country in innovation and technology and the productive atmosphere which have been made available in line with the goal of boosting domestic production with public participation.

Knowledge-based companies have progressed well. However, with continuously increasing support, knowledge-based companies will have a brighter future.

The high number of knowledge-based companies active in the capital market proves they have fully grown. Currently, there are 108 companies in the capital market, which is anticipated to grow by 100 percent by the end of the current year, March 2025.

Iran’s knowledge-based companies exported over 3.6 million tons of products, valued at $2.506 billion, in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 19, 2024), according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Based on the IRICA data, some 1.158 million tons of goods, valued at $5.141 billion, were also imported by knowledge-based companies into the country from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024.

About 85 percent of the goods imported by the knowledge-based companies came from China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Germany, and India, IRNA reported.

The domestic knowledge-based companies exported their products to China, Iraq, the UAE, Turkey, and Russia in this period, IRICA said.

In this period, the knowledge-based companies accounted for 2.6 and 5 percent of the country’s total exports in weight and value, respectively.

Advanced materials and products based on chemical technologies accounted for about 80 percent of the export value of these companies.

China was Iran’s first buyer of knowledge-based products in this period.

MT/MG