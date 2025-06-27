NGOs urge UNESCO to act against Israeli attacks threatening Iran’s cultural heritage

TEHRAN - A coalition of 51 Iranian non-governmental organizations dedicated to cultural heritage and tourism has sent a formal letter to UNESCO’s Director-General Audrey Azoulay, condemning Israeli airstrikes on Iran and warning of their severe threat to the country’s invaluable cultural and historical sites.

The letter, signed by prominent organizations including the Association of Traditional Arts Veterans of Fars, the Iranian History and Heritage Association, the Kazeroon Cultural Heritage Supporters Association, the Association of Conservation and Restoration Specialists, the Iranian Collectors Association, the Iranian Architectural Masters Association, and the Iranian Tourism Education Institutes Association, appeals to the UN cultural body in its capacity as the global guardian of tangible, intangible, and natural heritage.

Citing international legal frameworks such as the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, the 1972 World Heritage Convention, and the 2017 UN Security Council Resolution 2347, the letter stresses that any military actions damaging historical monuments, cultural sites, or natural heritage areas constitute blatant violations of the aggressor state's obligations and of human rights.

The NGOs highlight that Iran, as the cradle of some of the world’s most luminous civilizations, hosts numerous priceless heritage sites, many registered as UNESCO World Heritage. Since June 13, 2025, Israeli forces have launched repeated and widespread air raids targeting Iranian cities rich with centuries- and millennia-old historical buildings and artifacts. The letter specifically references bombings near the UNESCO-registered Bisotun archaeological site in western Iran as a source of grave concern.

In light of these developments, the Iranian civil society organizations urge UNESCO to condemn these irresponsible attacks publicly and to issue official warnings to the Israeli regime.

They further call on UNESCO to employ binding international enforcement mechanisms, including referring the issue to the UN Security Council should such actions recur, and to deploy monitoring committees and expert teams to Iran immediately. The goal is to prevent the repetition of cultural tragedies seen in other conflict zones.

AM