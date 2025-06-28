Imam Mosque’s massive dome undergoes restoration

TEHRAN - A new restoration initiative has begun to address possible deterioration in the intricate tilework adorning the grand dome of the 17th-century Imam Mosque of Isfahan, also known as Masjed Jameh Abbasi.

The mosque, a masterpiece of Persian architecture, is situated at the southern edge of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Imam Square (Naghsh-e Jahan Square) in the historical city.

On Sunday, Amir Karamzadeh, Isfahan province’s tourism chief, announced that the project focuses on comprehensive repairs to the tile decorations in the dome’s central section. “Funded with a budget exceeding 8.5 billion Iranian rials, the restoration work began recently and is expected to continue through the end of September.”

“The restoration includes a full overhaul of the tile mosaics and decorative elements in the dome’s middle section, ensuring their longevity and aesthetic brilliance,” Karamzadeh said. “We are committed to preserving this iconic monument for future generations.”

This latest phase follows a landmark restoration campaign that spanned 14 years and concluded last year with the removal of the scaffolding that had enveloped the mosque’s dome. That prolonged effort began in 2010 after extensive damage assessments revealed the need for urgent repairs.

During the long restoration period, artisans painstakingly restored thousands of the mosque’s signature mosaic tiles and corrected structural distortions. Despite the partial removal of scaffolding in 2022, further assessments indicated additional areas requiring intervention, prompting the current project.

The Imam Mosque’s dome, famously adorned with over 500,000 intricately patterned tiles, holds the distinction of being the largest tiled dome among historic mosques worldwide. Its brilliant seven-color mosaics, predominantly in striking dark blue hues, alongside symmetrical calligraphic inscriptions, make it a defining symbol of Safavid-era art and architecture.

Constructed beginning in 1611 under the patronage of Shah Abbas the Great, the mosque has stood as a cultural and religious beacon at the heart of Isfahan for over four centuries. It crowns the southern edge of Imam Square, which is flanked by other monumental Safavid structures including Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, Ali Qapu Palace, and the Qeysarieh Bazaar entrance.

Imam Square itself is not only a UNESCO World Heritage Site but also a historic hub that once pulsated with the cultural, economic, religious, and political life of the Safavid capital. Its vast open space hosted celebrations, polo matches, military assemblies, and public events, underscoring Isfahan’s nickname “Nesf-e-Jahan” — meaning “half the world.”

