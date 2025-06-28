Congresswoman slams US funding for Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

U.S. congresswoman Rashida Tlaib slammed the Trump administration on Friday for approving $30 million in funding to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) amid Israel’s military operations, Anadolu reports.

“Nearly every day this month, Israeli forces have deliberately shot and killed starving Palestinians seeking food.

“Now, the Trump Admin has decided to support this death trap with $30 million. This is genocide—we are funding it. And the world is doing nothing to stop it,” Tlaib wrote on X.

Her remarks came a day after the U.S. State Department said it had approved $30 million in funding for the scheme — a new Israeli plan to coordinate aid distribution in the Gaza Strip, which was broadly criticized by UN agencies and humanitarian actors.