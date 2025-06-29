Tourism minister hails national resilience, calls for cultural renewal

TEHRAN - Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, has praised the Iranian people for demonstrating unity and maturity during the recent 12-day war with Israel.

Speaking at a meeting with his deputies on Saturday, Salehi-Amiri described the moment as a major test of national strength while he called for collective efforts to rebuild and seize post-crisis opportunities.

He then reflected on the Israeli-imposed war and its domestic aftermath, stating, “We have passed through a difficult historical turn, but the real peaks still lie ahead. Today, more than ever, we need national unity, cohesion, and a redefinition of the relationship between the people and the government.”

He minister noted that while external and internal observers expected social disintegration, unrest, or psychological collapse during the conflict, the Iranian people instead displayed resilience and solidarity.

“This ability to withstand extreme pressure and turn crisis into national unity is a remarkable strength,” he said.

He emphasized that the Iranian society, despite economic limitations and other longstanding demands, chose to defend the nation’s dignity and identity during a critical historical moment. “Our sociological assessments show that Iranians, regardless of hardship, respond to foreign threats with internal cohesion. That is a strategic asset we must not lose,” he stated.

Referring to what he called a “golden moment” to consolidate national strength, Salehi-Amiri warned that failure to address economic and livelihood issues transparently and decisively could turn this psychological victory into social disappointment. “Social capital is born in historical moments, but if not nurtured, it may be eroded,” he cautioned.

The minister also highlighted the critical role of cultural heritage and national identity symbols in post-war moments and cultural resilience. “Now is the time to pass on concepts like unity, resistance, and Iranian identity to future generations. Every historical site, national ritual, and handicraft market must now reflect this national solidarity and the historical intelligence of our people,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salehi-Amiri thanked ministry staff across the country --from the province of Bushehr to Khorasan, Zahedan to Ardabil -- for continuing their duties without disruption during the conflict. He emphasized that while other institutions faced operational breakdowns, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage remained active and engaged throughout.

In a final message, he urged a shift from fear and uncertainty toward confidence and cohesion. “The enemy still wages a war of narratives. We must counter that with honesty, rationality, media coherence, and public diplomacy. Victory is not just on the battlefield --it lives in the minds of the people.”

During the meeting, deputy ministers also presented field reports, outlining the ministry’s performance over the twelve days of war, which was halted early on June 24.

AM