The story of Sassanid king and blacksmith’s beautiful sword

Ages ago, a blacksmith presented a very beautiful sword to the Sassanid king Shahpour.

The Persian king asked him: How long did it take you to make this sword?

The blacksmith replied: A whole year.

The Iranian king asked again: How long would it take to make a simple sword for soldiers?

The blacksmith said: Three to four days.

Shahpour said, "Is this sword more powerful than the hundred other swords you could make?"

The blacksmith said: "No, this sword is beautiful and worthy of the king's waist!"

The Iranian king said: "I am grateful for this present, but the king is a man of command, not of fighting. I ask you for swords for the Iranian army, not for myself. And remember, a soldier without a sword is not a guardian of the country's territory and king, or even his own life."

Shahpour told with a fatherly look,: "If I reward you, then every day craftsmen and artists will make ornaments for me instead of paying attention to the real needs of the country, and this will be the beginning of the fall of Iran. My father taught me to live a simple life so that my rule will be more stable. So make swords for the soldiers, for great battles are coming."

(Dr. Hosseiniseddiq is an assistant professor of history at Islamic Azad University)