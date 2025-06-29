Israel's war sought rapid overthrow of Iran's government: Leader’s aide

TEHRAN — Ali Larijani, senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, disclosed new details about the recent war launched by the Zionist regime and its American allies, saying they had devised a comprehensive plan to overthrow the Islamic Republic within five to six days — a plot that ultimately failed due to the Iranian nation’s resolve and the decisive response of the Armed Forces.

Speaking in a televised interview on Sunday, Larijani said the enemy had calculated that by targeting high-ranking Iranian officials during a leadership meeting, they could rapidly dismantle the state structure. According to him, their next step was to directly threaten the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

“At the start of the war, our military position was indeed weaker than that of the Zionist regime,” Larijani noted. “But by the sixth and seventh days, the field had changed.”

He added that the situation shifted significantly when prominent religious authorities — particularly Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali al-Sistani — issued stern warnings against any harm to the Leader.

“When Ayatollah Sistani declared that an offense against the Leader would alter the regional landscape, the Zionists and Netanyahu realized they had crossed a red line. They began seeking direct U.S. intervention,” Larijani said.

Referring to developments on the battlefield, he stated: “On the sixth day of the war, when Iranian missile strikes intensified, one Israeli officer reportedly said, ‘I feel like I’m in Khan Younis — the situation is chaotic.’ That’s when it became clear that the balance had shifted.”

Larijani also pointed out that on the same day, Netanyahu publicly admitted that the ultimate objective of the war was to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

“He even referred to the historical figure of Cyrus and the Jews — a completely absurd comparison that reflects his ignorance. Even his appearance reveals how little he understands,” Larijani remarked.

He stressed that the Zionist regime and the United States had wrongly assumed that the Iranian people would quickly abandon the government amid conflict.

“But public unity proved to be a turning point,” Larijani stated. “It was the people’s strong stance that forced Israel to reconsider its objectives.”

According to Larijani, by June 21, third-party intermediaries had entered the picture as it became clear that Israel was unable to achieve its goals.

He further revealed that threatening messages had been sent by the Israeli regime to several Iranian political, military, and security officials during the conflict.

“I myself received a message telling me I had 12 hours to leave Tehran or I would face the same fate as late Commander Gholam-Ali Rashid and Major General Mohammad Bagheri. But I gave them a reply befitting someone like Netanyahu,” Larijani stated.

In conclusion, Larijani emphasized that it was Iran’s missile capability and the unwavering support of the people that fundamentally changed the course of the war.

“The entire effort of Netanyahu was focused on making the Iranian people surrender. But as the strength of Iran’s missile power became clear, the course of the war changed.”