Lebanon is a strategic threat to Israel

BEIRUT — Amidst the complex political landscape, Washington is gradually revealing the extent of its blatant interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs through statements that ignore reality and disregard the will of the people, of whom Hezbollah is an integral part.

On its X account, the U.S. espionage den (the embassy) in Beirut posted a photo of President Donald Trump, along with a quote from his recent statement in which he expressed his great appreciation for Lebanon and its people.

“Lebanon is a great place with brilliant people. You know it was known for their professors and doctors and it had an incredible history, hopefully we can bring it back again…We’re with Lebanon all the way,” Trump said.

These statements reveal nothing but the true face of American policy in West Asia, which seeks to impose its hegemony and influence by force, without the slightest regard for the rights and sovereignty of the people.

Despite its claims of commitment to Lebanon’s stability, Washington is in fact seeking to fragment Lebanon and weaken its resistance force, serving the interests of the Israeli occupation entity.

Hezbollah MP Ali Fayyad revealed during an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV that America is exerting pressure on the Lebanese government regarding the issue of the resistance's weapons, noting that “the U.S. is seeking to impose a timetable for the withdrawal of these weapons in a bid to blackmail Lebanon.”

“The Americans say they are awaiting an answer from the Lebanese government next week, applying the principle of step-by-step,” Fayyad said, stressing that the issue of the resistance’s weapons will be addressed with the Lebanese state “after the full Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Lebanese territories is completed.”

Meanwhile, UNIFIL Sector West Commander, Nicola Mandolesi, revealed that the UN force’s freedom of movement is “a prerequisite for implementing its mandate, including the ability to operate independently and impartially,” noting that “supporting the Lebanese Army is a fundamental pillar of UNIFIL’s work, through contributing to deployments and joint missions.”

Throughout the history of conflict, Lebanon, without exaggeration, may be the next Arab country after Palestine to be harmed by the Israeli occupation entity, a real threat to Israel’s entire existence.

Undoubtedly, the enemy is aware of this reality and even deals with Lebanon accordingly. This is why it firmly believes that Lebanon, as a strategic competitor, must not be stable or prosper!

This is why the enemy, with the help of Washington, is working in various ways to prevent the building of a capable state of institutions in Lebanon.

Hence, it is no coincidence that sell-out voices calling for normalization, federalism, and the resettlement of Palestinian and Syrian refugees are rising.

These local anti-resistance tools of the U.S. espionage den — forces and individuals — have recently been coherently and synchronously renewing the false claim that the Shebaa Farms are not Lebanese.

They are carrying out instructions aimed at dividing the country and carving out areas of it to serve Israel’s expansionist colonialist vision, whenever possible.

Undoubtedly, and like most peoples of West Asia, the state of hostility between the vast majority of Lebanese and “Israel” is greater, more distant, and deeper whether the war is renewed or continues as a cold war.