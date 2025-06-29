Germany seeks Israeli partnership on cyber defense

Germany is aiming to establish a joint German-Israeli cyber research center and deepen collaboration between the two countries' intelligence and security agencies, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has said.

"Military defense alone is not sufficient for this turning point in security. A significant upgrade in civil defense is also essential to strengthen our overall defensive capabilities," Dobrindt said on Sunday during a visit to Israel, according to Germany's Bild newspaper.

According to Bild, Dobrindt outlined a five-point plan aimed at establishing what he called a "Cyber Dome", as part of Germany's cyber defense strategy.

Earlier on Sunday, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder called for the acquisition of 2,000 interceptor missiles to equip Germany with an "Iron Dome" system similar to Israel's short-range missile defense technology.