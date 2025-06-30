Newborn foals give hope to Persian zebra’s survival

TEHRAN – With the birth of four foals in Kavir National Park, the number of Persian zebras has reached eight this year, indicating the improved habitat condition and effective conservation management of the endangered animal.

The current population of Persian zebra is estimated at 50, ISNA reported.

The conservation efforts include a field program that encompasses strengthening natural infrastructures and promoting environmental sustainability, such as monitoring water resources.

The Persian zebra is a subspecies of onager, which is critically in danger of extinction. Onagers used to have a large population in West Asia, Central Asia, and China, but now it has become extinct in most areas.

Known as little Africa, Kavir National Park is a natural showcase of rare desert and desert plants and wildlife species.

In the Iranian year 1397 (2018-2019), 9 zebras were transferred from Turan National Park in Shahroud, Semnan province, to Kavir National Park, for the first time. Four years later, 10 more zebras were taken to the same national park, and the number of zebras started increasing gradually.

The low population of zebras is due to several reasons. They have poor reproduction ability, with one out of every three foals of this species surviving.

The probability of male zebra foal survival is poor because the male zebra does not accept the male foal and kills it, causing a decline in the zebra population.

The long gestation period and a lack of twin pregnancies are the other effective factors in the low population of zebras in Iran.

Preserving endangered species

President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued an order, obligating the Department of Environment (DOE) to develop a strategic plan to preserve endangered species in the country.

According to the latest report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), some 154 species of Iranian vertebrates are critically endangered of extinction.

“The country needs a comprehensive and operational plan in the field of environment that covers different environmental sectors. It must include goals, assumptions, operational measures, financial resources, and results,” IRNA quoted the president as saying.

Iran is a rich country in terms of biodiversity, with about 37,500 animal species and more than 8,000 plant species. In addition, it is home to 579 bird species, 214 mammal species, 284 reptile species, 23 amphibian species, 309 freshwater fish species, and 763 marine fish species in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Caspian Sea.

Also, some 35,283 species of invertebrates have been identified in the country, out of which more than 32,600 species are arthropods. Over 94 percent of the country’s animal species diversity belongs to invertebrates and less than 6 percent to vertebrates. Insects, with at least 26,800 species, account for more than 70 percent of the country’s total species.

The Asiatic cheetah and the ostrich, whose numbers in nature have dropped to less than 25, are among the critically endangered species. Moreover, there are 5 species of Caspian sturgeon, unique in the world, that are disappearing from the Caspian waters.

According to experts, species extinction is a natural phenomenon, but the speed at which they are disappearing is concerning. Unfortunately, the current rate of extinction has accelerated in the present era due to human activities; it will have serious consequences for ecosystems and the well-being of the planet.

