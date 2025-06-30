Cool escapes from Tehran's summer heat: destinations to visit

TEHRAN - As the summer sun blazes over Tehran, many residents and visitors alike search for refreshing retreats to escape the heat.

Fortunately, the bustling Iranian capital and its surroundings offer a variety of cool and scenic spots perfect for weekend getaways, nature excursions, and cultural exploration.

From mountainous trails to lush parks and historical estates, here are some of the top places to explore during the hot summer months:

Tochal recreational complex

Nestled in the Alborz Mountains in northern Tehran, Tochal is a favorite destination for those seeking cooler weather, clean air, and adventure.

The complex includes a gondola lift (telecabin), zipline, ski club, hiking paths, cafés, and even an escape room.

The area’s high elevation offers panoramic views of the city and one of the cleanest climates year-round.

Location: End of Velenjak Street, off Chamran Highway, Tehran

Darband

Darband is one of Tehran’s most iconic mountain neighborhoods.

Situated at 1,700 meters above sea level, it’s not only a gateway for trekking to Mount Tochal but also a popular hangout spot with traditional teahouses, local snacks, a scenic cable chair lift (tele-siege), and a landmark mountaineer statue at Sarband Square.

Location: Darband Street, off Tajrish Square, Tehran

Darakeh

Located on the western edge of Tehran’s northern mountains, Darakeh is a peaceful retreat known for its riverside cafés, fresh fruit stalls, and serene walking paths.

This historic village-like area offers a pleasant atmosphere for light hiking and weekend brunches by the river.

Location: North of Chamran Highway, via Yemen Street

Ab-o-Atash (Water & Fire) Park

Centrally located in Tehran’s Abbasabad neighborhood, this modern urban park is an oasis of greenery, water fountains, and open spaces. Attractions include fire towers, amphitheaters, a lighthouse, and the iconic Pol-e Tabiat Bridge, which is a famous pedestrian bridge connecting multiple green parks.

Location: East of Africa Blvd, near Haghani Highway

Niavaran palace complex

Situated in one of Tehran’s breeziest districts, this former royal residence offers a mix of architecture, culture, and tranquility.

Visitors can explore the elegant interiors, lush gardens, and historical artifacts while escaping the summer heat under shady trees.

Location: Niavaran Square, North Tehran

Sa'dabad palace complex

Spread across 110 hectares in lush northern Tehran, Sa’dabad is a massive estate that houses several palaces and museums from the Qajar and Pahlavi eras.

Surrounded by forests and crossed by the Ja’farabad River, it’s a perfect place to enjoy a mix of history and nature.

Location: Zafaraniyeh neighborhood, near Valiasr Street

Golabdereh Park

Located near Darband, this 22-hectare park offers a mountain trail, lake, waterfalls, and a popular alpine coaster ride.

With picnic areas, sport facilities, and even a horror-themed safari cinema, Golabdereh is a fun-filled spot for families and hikers alike.

Location: Golabdereh Street, Darband Area, North Tehran

Jamshidieh Park

Situated in the Kolakchal foothills, Jamshidieh is one of Tehran’s most beloved parks.

Its stone-paved paths, sculptures, and forested ambiance attract all age groups from casual walkers to mountain climbers heading toward northern peaks.

Location: Bahonar Street (Niavaran), Tehran

Qeytarieh Park

This well-known park in northern Tehran is a green haven with dense trees and walking paths perfect for light exercise or relaxation.

Its forest-like environment and calm ambiance make it ideal for a peaceful break from city noise.

Location: Qeytarieh district, off Pirouz square

Fasham

Just northeast of Tehran in the Shemiranat region, Fasham is a mountain town known for its fresh climate, green landscapes, and alpine charm.

On weekends, it's a favorite escape for Tehranis who come to enjoy its restaurants, villas, and river views.

Location: Rudbar-e Qasran district, Shemiranat county

Kan and Sulqan Villages

In the northwest of Tehran, these adjacent villages offer fresh air, traditional restaurants, and a semi-rural atmosphere.

The road beyond leads to Imamzadeh Davood shrine and other nearby nature spots like Varish and Sangan, making it a great weekend drive.

Location: Kan district, west of Tehran

Kordan village

Located near Karaj and about 50 km from Tehran, Kordan is a quiet countryside village surrounded by orchards and villas.

It’s popular for short vacations thanks to its clean air, relaxing atmosphere, and agricultural charm.

Location: Northwest of Karaj, Alborz province

Afjeh village

Just outside of Lavasan, Afjeh is a picturesque mountain village featuring the lush “Havij Plain” (Carrot Plain), natural waterfalls, and historical sites.

Its proximity to Tehran makes it a top choice for day trips and hikes.

Location: 5 km from Lavasan, north of Tehran

Tar and Havir Lakes

Located near the city of Damavand, these two natural lakes are nestled between mountains and offer breathtaking views and cool temperatures.

Ideal for camping and photography, the lakes are about 30 km from Damavand and make a fantastic summer nature escape.

Location: Near the village of Havir, 30 km from Damavand

Sangan waterfall

Northwest of Tehran in the village of Sangan, this picturesque 30-meter waterfall is hidden in a mountainous valley and attracts hikers and nature lovers.

The area is peaceful, scenic, and a popular destination on weekends.

Location: 27 km northwest of Tehran, near the village of Sangan

