Private investment in renewables fully backed by government: energy minister

TEHRAN – Iran’s Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said the government fully supports private sector investment in renewable energy, as the country continues expanding its solar power infrastructure to address long-standing imbalances in the electricity sector.

Speaking at the inauguration of 316 megawatts of new solar capacity across 40 sites nationwide, Aliabadi praised local authorities, particularly in Mahallat County in Markazi Province, for their commitment to solar development. “This is not a time to recount past achievements — it is a time to create them,” he said, highlighting efforts such as cutting energy and water consumption and fostering a culture of solidarity.

Aliabadi pointed to a historic imbalance in Iran’s electricity sector, where demand had long outpaced supply, at times by over 20,000 megawatts. He said the situation has improved significantly, with power consumption falling by 4,700 megawatts compared to the same period last year, while production capacity has grown by over 4,500 megawatts. Forced outages at power plants have dropped to just two percent.

He added that household blackouts have become virtually nonexistent this year, thanks in part to timely maintenance and improved performance of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which was temporarily taken offline in spring to prepare for peak summer demand.

Aliabadi said the government will honor its financial commitments to solar power investors and reiterated its full backing for private players in the renewable energy sector. “With reliance on domestic capabilities and continued investment, we are determined to overcome challenges and demonstrate national resilience,” he said.

Petropars begins building solar power plant

Separately, Hamidreza Saghafi, head of Petropars Group, announced the start of construction on the company’s first solar power plant, named after the late General Hossein Hamedani, in the city of Saveh. He described the project as a manifestation of the Oil Ministry’s strategy to diversify Iran’s energy mix and expand its use of renewables.

Saghafi said the project uses a novel investment model that minimizes reliance on domestic funds and leverages international financing — a potential blueprint for future clean energy initiatives. He also unveiled plans to build a 200-megawatt solar plant in Yazd and a 1,000-megawatt facility in Arak.

Energy Minister Aliabadi, also present at the ceremony, welcomed Petropars’ entry into the renewable sector. “Having proven its capabilities in South Pars, Petropars is now taking an important step toward sustainable development and national self-sufficiency,” he said.

EF/MA

Photo: Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi cuts the ribbon at the opening ceremony of a renewable facility in Mahallat county, Markazi Province.