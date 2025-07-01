Mashhad airport resumes flights to 12 intl. destinations amid post-conflict recovery

TEHRAN - Mashhad’s Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport has resumed flight operations to 12 international and 3 domestic destinations, as the region emerges from a tense 12-day conflict between Iran and the Zionist regime of Israel.

According to Mahmoud Amani-Bani, the director-general of airports in Khorasan Razavi province, flights have been restored following the reopening of eastern Iran’s airspace.

International flights from Mashhad now operate to Beijing, Istanbul, Dubai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Kabul, Karachi, Lahore, Medina, Muscat, Moscow, and Doha, while domestic flights serve Zahedan, Chabahar, and Kerman.

“After the lifting of airspace restrictions, operations to several domestic and international destinations have resumed, and some foreign airlines have submitted requests to reinstate their services,” he said.

Amani-Bani also noted that three international carriers -Turkish Airlines, Flydubai, and Air Arabia-have already resumed services to Mashhad.

Mashhad, Iran’s second-largest city and a major religious tourism hub, is the capital of Khorasan Razavi province.

AM