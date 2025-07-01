Iraq pilgrimages proceed by land due to flight restrictions

TEHRAN - Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization has announced that pilgrimage trips to Iraq during the sacred lunar months Muharram and Safar are proceeding as planned, with land routes remaining operational despite ongoing flight limitations at several Iranian airports.

According to the organization, arrangements have been made to facilitate the pilgrimage of 10,400 people to the holy shrines in Iraq. Of this total, 7,900 pilgrims will travel overland, while approximately 2,500 are expected to make the journey by air, depending on the availability of flights.

As of now, around 1,600 individuals have registered for land-based trips, and 180 for flights, pending final confirmation of air departures.

The organization also emphasized that travel packages, including affordable and budget-friendly options, are available to accommodate a wide range of applicants.

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, holds deep spiritual significance for Shia Muslims. Each year, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from Iran and around the world travel to Iraq, particularly the holy city of Karbala, to pay homage to Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who along with is loyal companions was martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

AM