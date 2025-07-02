Switzerland to dissolve GHF’s Geneva branch

Switzerland has initiated proceedings to dissolve the Geneva branch of the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid group, citing legal shortcomings in its establishment.

The U.S. and Israeli-backed GHF, based in the state of Delaware, registered an affiliate in Geneva on February 12 this year.

“The ESA may order the dissolution of the foundation if no creditors come forward within the legal 30-day period,” the Federal Supervisory Authority for Foundations (ESA) said in a creditors’ notice published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce.

ESA told Reuters news agency that GHF had not fulfilled certain legal requirements, including having the correct number of board members, a postal address or a Swiss bank account.

“GHF confirmed to the ESA that it had never carried out activities in Switzerland … and that it intends to dissolve the Geneva-registered (branch),” ESA said in a statement.

Last week, authorities in Geneva issued a separate legal notice to GHF to remedy within 30 days “deficiencies in the organization” or face potential action. More than 600 people have been killed near GHF distribution hubs in Gaza or along access roads guarded by Israeli forces since the controversial group started operating there, according to Palestinian authorities.