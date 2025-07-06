Ansarallah leader: We are ‘obligated’ to confront US, Israeli crimes

Yemen’s Ansarallah leader Abdel-Malik al-Houthi said on Sunday that Israel, the U.S. and their allies are considered a “serious threat for the Muslim ummah” who are trying to erase the religious identity of nations and belittle them through undermining their values and taking their resources.

“What the enemy is committing, including what it is doing in Palestine through genocide and all forms of injustice and crime, obligates us, as a matter of faith-based responsibility, to confront American and Israeli tyranny,” al-Houthi said.

Ansarallah had also organized another large rally on Friday, as part of weekly demonstrations to protest the war on Gaza and attacks on Yemen.