Iran to offer $360m in private mining investment packages by Mar. 2026

TEHRAN — Iran will offer 30 mining investment packages worth a combined 180 trillion rials (approximately $360 million) to the private sector by the end of the current Iranian year (late March 2026), a senior official said on Monday.

Mohammad Aghajani, head of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), said the initiative includes the transfer of 270 exploration licenses grouped into investment blocks of 10 to 15 permits each.

Speaking to IRNA, Aghajani explained that a new framework for private sector participation in mineral exploration has been established under Article 48 of the Seventh National Development Plan. It mandates the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade to facilitate technical and financial partnerships with the private sector in promising exploration zones.

The proposed investment structure allocates a 60 percent stake to private companies and 40 percent to the government, a model designed to reduce the financial risk for auction winners in the high-cost exploration sector.

“Exploration activities that were previously managed by the state will now be executed by the private sector, with the government maintaining a regulatory and supervisory role,” Aghajani said. “This structure fully separates implementation from state control and gives agile private firms operational ownership.”

He emphasized that under the new model, private investors would ultimately own the mining rights, while specialized state bodies would continue to oversee operations to ensure compliance and safety.

Aghajani also revealed that mineral blocks in Birjand and Divandarreh are currently under academic and technical study and are expected to be ready for licensing next year. These blocks will likely be added to this year’s investment packages.

“IMIDRO, in collaboration with other public and private stakeholders, remains committed to supporting national production, advancing mining technologies, building infrastructure, and empowering human capital,” he said.

This initiative aligns with broader government goals to boost productivity and safety in the mining sector, diversify funding channels through investment funds, and increase the role of private players in Iran’s growing mining industry.

EF/MA