Emergency protection of Ayatollah Taleqani house, library planned

TEHRAN—Managing director of Tehran Municipality’s Cultural Spaces Development Company, Mohammad Nazem Razavi, gave news of holding a strategic session for renovation of the building facade and emergency protection of the museum house and personal library of late Ayatollah Mahmoud Taleqani.

Pointing to the registration of Taleqani house on National Heritage List, he called this house a remarkable building in terms of architecture and particularly in terms of cultural and religious status of Ayatollah Taleqani, Mehr news agency reported.

He said after holding several sessions with the presence of the deputy head of Tehran Cultural Heritage Department and making coordination, other strategic sessions were held with participation of cultural heritage experts, counseling company and managers of Cultural Spaces Development Company to study the ideas and preliminary plans for renovation of the monument.

In addition, preliminary and urgent measures were taken for emergency protection of the building including renovation of arches, walls and accessible stairways, he said.

Also, the damaged windows have been collected and sent for renovation, he added.

Razavi continued that close to 900 historical monuments have been registered across Tehran province, of which 33 pertain to cultural, religious and scientific personalities.

He pointed to houses of Martyr Motahhari, Martyr Chamran, poet Mehdi Akhavan Sales and writers Simin and Jalal which have been renovated by Cultural Spaces Development Company and have been open to visitors.

He mentioned that Ayatollah Taleqani’s house is considered a valuable and important monument given the events of contemporary history and the role of Taleqani as one of pioneers of the Islamic Revolution. Therefore, its renovation has been put on agenda with an aim of improving its quality and preserving the authenticity and integrity of the building, he added.

In a ceremony held in January 2025, the registration plate for the late Ayatollah Mahmoud Taleqani’s historic house was officially unveiled, marking its inclusion on Iran’s national cultural heritage list.

The event, hosted at the National Museum of Iran, also inaugurated a special exhibition featuring rarely-seen photographs of Ayatollah Taleqani.

The event was attended by Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, along with officials, historians, researchers, and members of Taleqani’s family.

The exhibition showcased 50 rare photographs from various stages of Ayatollah Taleqani’s life.

Speaking at the ceremony, Salehi-Amiri highlighted the significance of preserving the memory of influential figures like Taleqani. “This is neither a political nor a promotional gathering but an effort to introduce the younger generation to great personalities of our nation,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of bridging generational gaps in understanding Iran’s cultural heritage.

Salehi-Amiri described Taleqani’s house as more than a historical structure, calling it a "narrator of events" that holds spiritual and cultural significance. The minister described Taleqani’s house as more than a historical structure, calling it a "narrator of events" that holds spiritual and cultural significance. “This house is a part of Tehran’s identity and has witnessed pivotal moments in history,” the minister added.

Ayatollah Mahmoud Taleqani, a revered theologian, reformer, and advocate for democracy, played a significant role in the movement against Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran.

KD

