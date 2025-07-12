Iranian storyteller Arian, illustrator Haddadi nominated for 2026 ALMA

TEHRAN – Iran’s nominees for the 2026 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award (ALMA) were unveiled by the Children’s Book Council of Iran on Thursday.

The council announces Arman Arian in the Writers’ category and Hoda Hadadi in the Illustrators’ category as nominees for the prestigious Swedish prize for children’s literature, IRNA reported.

According to a press release from the council, Arian has been nominated in the writers’ section for his pioneering role in reimagining ancient Iranian myths and concepts for children and adolescents.

Through his cohesive, diverse, and structured series, he has forged a new link between today's generation and Iran’s rich cultural and intellectual heritage.

Inspired by texts such as the Avesta, Shahnameh, Bundahishn, and other mythological sources, Arian’s works go beyond mere retelling to create innovative, captivating, and meaningful narratives.

His notable features include profound and multilayered character development, a creative mythological universalization, cinematic atmosphere, and a fusion of traditional and modern storytelling styles.

His stories view children and adolescents not as passive recipients but as thoughtful participants in the narrative. By creating lively, independent characters within suspenseful, psychologically deep, and culturally rich stories, Arian transforms imagination into a tool for engaging with contemporary issues. Themes such as pacifism, anti-war sentiments, superstition, women’s roles, family values, and social participation are expressed through rich storytelling and language.

In the Illustrators’ category, Hoda Haddadi, both author and illustrator, is introduced as a nominee for the 2026 ALMA. Her selection highlights her impactful role in creating a feminine, nature-inspired, peace-filled universe influenced by rich Persian literature.

Haddadi skillfully employs collage techniques, vibrant colors, and motifs to craft unique visual narratives. Her extensive experience in teaching across various age groups and numerous prestigious awards in illustration further underpin her nomination.

It is important to note that the Institute for Research on History of Children's Literature and the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCY-Kanoon), as well as the Iranian Association of Writers for Children and Youth also hold nomination rights for the ALMA on behalf of Iran.

The Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award (ALMA) amounts to SEK 5 million (about €570,000), making it the world’s largest award for children’s and young adults’ literature.

The award was established in 2002 by the Swedish National Council for Cultural Affairs to commemorate Swedish writer Astrid Lindgren and to promote children’s and youths’ literature from around the world.

The nomination process kicked off in March 2025, and every year, around 250 individuals and organizations from all over the world are nominated for the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award. The candidates are authors, illustrators, oral storytellers and reading promoters.

The winner will be chosen by a jury and announced sometime later this year. The award ceremony typically takes place in the spring of the following year. Earning the ALMA brings not only significant prize money but also international recognition for the laureate's work in promoting children's rights and fostering a love of literature in young readers around the world.

Photo: Iranian writer Arman Arian (L) and illustrator Hoda Haddadi

