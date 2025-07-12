DOE elaborates on Iran’s initiatives in combating SDSs

TEHRAN – The Department of Environment (DOE) has outlined the measures taken by the country at the global level to address the sand and dust storms (SDSs) over the past few years.

Dust storms are significant environmental challenges that adversely impact food security, human health, and the sustainable development process at national and regional levels.

Being located in an arid and semi-arid area, Iran has been negatively impacted by climate change. The rise in temperatures, drop in precipitation, intensified droughts, and frequent SDSs have not only threatened the ecosystem and biodiversity but also jeopardized the country’s food security by exacerbating soil erosion, expanding desertification, and declining agricultural productivity, according to the DOE.

The following are the steps taken by the country to mitigate the harmful impacts of SDSs.

Recognizing that sand and dust storms and their negative impacts at different scales are issues of international concern, the United Nations General Assembly, at Iran’s initiative, proclaimed July 12 as the

International Day of Combating SDSs in 2023. The day aims to raise awareness about the importance of health and sustainability, stressing the need for global and regional cooperation to manage and mitigate the effects of SDSs.

Also, the 6th United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6), which was held from February 26 to March 1, approved a resolution adopted at the international summit on dealing with sand and dust storms held in Tehran in September 2023.

Close cooperation with specialized agencies, particularly the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), as well as adopting other programs focusing on forecasting, and early warning, boosting national capacities, and developing innovative strategies to enhance resilience on the top agenda of the country, are among other measures taken.

Sand and dust storms present a formidable and widespread challenge to achieving sustainable development in its economic, social, and environmental dimensions. They have become a serious global concern in recent decades due to their significant impacts on the environment, health, agriculture, livelihoods, and socio-economic well-being.

SDSs are an essential element of the Earth’s natural bio-chemical cycles, but are also caused in part by human-induced drivers, including climate change, and unsustainable land management and water use. In turn, sand and dust storms contribute to climate change and air pollution. Their impacts are felt in all regions of the world, both in developed and developing countries, and pose severe challenges to achieving 11 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, including Zero hunger, Health, Water and sanitation, Economic growth, Cities, Climate action, Biodiversity, forests, and desertification.

At least 25 per cent of global dust emissions originate from human activities, and in some areas, desert dust has doubled in the 20th century. The impact of this phenomenon is difficult to control, as human activity in one part of the world can cause sand and dust storms in another region. However, just as SDSs are caused by human activities, these storms can also be reduced through human actions.

The UN General Assembly, furthermore, has stressed the need for cooperation at the global and regional levels, with an eye to preventing, managing, and mitigating the effects of sand and dust storms through the enhancement of early warning systems and the sharing of climate and weather information to forecast sand and dust storms.

The General Assembly affirmed that resilient action to combat and reduce sand and dust storms requires a better understanding of the severe multidimensional impacts of sand and dust storms, including the deterioration of the health, well-being and livelihood of people, increased desertification and land degradation, deforestation, loss of biodiversity and land productivity, threatening food security, and their impact on sustainable economic growth.

Iranian technologies to address SDS challenge

With an increase in the frequency and intensity of sand and dust storms (SDSs) in different provinces of the country, Iranian researchers have been utilizing indigenized technologies to mitigate and control SDS impacts.

The following are some approaches adopted to cope with SDSs, which have a significant impact on public health, ISNA reported.

Development of non-oil and eco-friendly mulches: mulches are an alternative to traditional oil-based mulches, which have resulted in serious environmental damage. These types of mulches have been developed from compost, gum plants, and starch products provided by researchers from the Agricultural Biotechnology Research Institute, University of Tehran, the Forests and Rangelands Organization, and Khuzestan Science and Technology Park.

Nano and polymer mulches: developed by Sharif University of Technology and the Materials and Energy Research Center, the product uses nanoparticles to produce coatings with high adhesion and long-lasting durability. Nano mulches are environmentally friendly and have been tested in some central and south-western regions of the country.

Indigenized Early Warning Systems: the Iranian Meteorological Organization has launched satellite dust monitoring systems that use remote sensing data to predict dust storm transfer pathways. To this end, the organization has developed collaborations with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to upgrade these systems.

Air Pollution Warning Apps: Several native apps, like “Iran Meteorology” software, “Zarin Meteorology” software, or the web-based systems of the Department of Environment, have been developed in the country to display data from air quality monitoring stations.

Restoring water resources and wetlands employing new technologies: Restoring Hour al-Azim, Bakhtegan, and Jazmourian wetlands, implementing smart water use projects with drainage control and wastewater treatment, and recycling urban water to re-enter the wetland bed have been applied as solutions to combat fine dust.

Green belt plan: the strategy focuses on planting low-water and drought-resistant plants, such as ash trees or bitter olives, to establish green belts around Tehran and industrial cities to control SDS hazards.

Urban air purifiers: Iranian knowledge-based companies have developed air filters for public places, schools, and even open spaces, although they have been tested in limited places

Despite international sanctions and restrictions, Iran has been able to take steps in areas such as satellite monitoring, bio-mulches, and scientific desertification. However, to be able to pursue the path, sustained financial support, widespread implementation, and regional cooperation with neighboring countries are required.

