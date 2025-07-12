Intl. Congress on Biotechnology slated for October

TEHRAN –The sixth international, and the 14th national congress on Biotechnology is scheduled to be convened in Tehran from October 22 to 24.

Shahid Beheshti University will host the three-day event, which is planned to be held with the theme of ‘biotechnology, a key driver in the development of a modern economy positively impacting health, agriculture, and industry’, IRNA reported.

The event will serve as a platform for the exchange of the latest scientific and technological achievements, enhancement of interactions between researchers and policymakers, promotion of the pivotal role of biotechnology and bioeconomy in addressing environmental, industrial, agricultural, health, and food challenges.

It will also provide the opportunity to build a network between national and global science and industry communities to develop biotechnology science and bioeconomy.

The congress also aims to lay the ground for connecting science, industry, and market by highlighting the significance of fostering modern strategic biotechnologies such as genetic engineering, genome editing, synthetic biology, omics technologies, bioinformatics, and artificial intelligence. It will also review the latest findings, share expertise, introduce investment opportunities, and facilitate paths towards commercialization.

Specialized meetings between professors and students, as well as educational workshops, are among the other programs to be conducted on the sidelines of the event.

Advancements in the field of biotechnology over the past few decades have sparked astonishment and intense competition among companies and countries.

Decades of rigorous research and development, as well as meticulous and comprehensive strategic planning, have contributed to significant breakthroughs in novel therapeutics, such as gene therapy for various diseases and cancers.

These treatments often come with a cost ranging from one to several million dollars per patient. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies continue to evolve daily, driving a competitive race to enhance accuracy, increase throughput, and reduce costs. This dynamic has been a catalyst for the development of innovative methodologies, making these techniques standard practice in laboratories and research institutions worldwide.

Iranian biotech products target 35 countries

Over the past Iranian year (March 2024 – March 2025), biotechnology products were exported to 35 countries worldwide, an increase from 33 countries the previous year.

The pharmaceutical biotechnology industry saves some two billion dollars in foreign currency annually, covering 60 percent of the country’s pharmaceutical exports, IRNA quoted Hossein Amirazodi, the secretary general of the association of pharmaceutical biotechnology producers and exporters, as saying.

The official made the remarks on Tuesday, addressing the 4th International Conference and Exhibition on Iranian Medical Biotech Products and Related Industries (Iran Bio) being held from February 4 to 6 at the Olympic Hotel in Tehran, IRNA reported.

Currently, the country produces 40 out of 150 pharmaceutical biotechnology products that are manufactured in the world, he said, adding that the achievement has been made over the course of 30 years.

Iran Bio aims to feature the capabilities and potentials of the national biotechnology industries, provide an opportunity for information and technology transfer, increasing synergy among researchers, experts and active members, showcase the latest achievements in biotechnology, and support domestic manufacturers by expanding markets and export opportunities.

