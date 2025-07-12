Tazieh instruments put on display at Tehran’s Azadi Tower

TEHRAN – A private collection of artifacts related to Tazieh (a sort of religious passion play) instruments, including garments, masks, swords, flags, etc., has been put on display at Tehran’s Azadi Tower.

Titled “In Mourning of Cypress”, the exhibition highlights part of Iran’s intangible heritage designated by the UNESCO.

This cultural-artistic event focuses on visual and ritual representation of the epic of Ashura (the 10th of Muharram, that the tragedy of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), his family members, and his companions in the Battle of Karbala is commemorated) and Iranian mourning traditions. It includes a collection of exhibitions, dramatic performances, workshops and sideline programs, ISNA reported.

Those interested can visit the exhibition every day except Saturdays and official holidays from 10-16 a.m.

Tazieh was registered on the UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in November 2010.

Tazieh presents religious events, historical and mythical stories, and folk tales. Each performance has four components of poetry, music, song and motion.

KD