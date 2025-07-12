‘Ice has broken’ in Iran-Egypt relations, says outgoing Iranian diplomat 

TEHRAN – Relations between Iran and Egypt have reached a turning point and the two countries are currently engaged in intense diplomacy despite having yet to officially restore diplomatic ties, said Mohammad Hossein Soltanifar, the outgoing head of Iran’s Office for the Protection of Interests in Egypt, which functions as a de facto embassy in the absence of formal ties

Soltanifar announced the end of his mission on X as he expressed content over diplomatic engagements between the two countries in recent years. "At the conclusion of a three-year mission marked by complex ups and downs, by the grace of God, the ice in relations has been broken, and the two countries are now engaging in unrestricted dialogue and consultations." He added that "commonalities and shared interests are more visible and significant than ever before.

Iran and Egypt, two of the West Asia’s most influential nations, have had a turbulent relationship since the toppling of the Shah and victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Since then, efforts at reconciliation have been sporadic. In recent years, however, both nations have expressed keen enthusiasm for re-engagement. High-level meetings, including talks between Egyptian and Iranian presidents and foreign ministers are now common, and the head of both countries have travelled to each other’s home multiple times. Tehran and Cairo have also cooperated on regional issues, such as the war in Gaza.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to the Egyptian government and officials, especially those at the Foreign Ministry, as well as media friends and managers, party leaders, and public figures. Hoping for days filled with peace and stability for the region,” Soltanifar concluded in his X message.