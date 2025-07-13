Bushehr province hosting Arbaeen pilgrims

TEHRAN—Bushehr province is hosting pilgrims who cross the southwest of Iran to go to Karbala in Iraq to participate in Arbaeen religious rituals.

This province has a key role in serving the pilgrims and rendering services to the pilgrims of other southern and eastern provinces of the country, Mehr news agency wrote.

Due to its geographic situation, Bushehr is considered one of the gateways for the entrance of pilgrims from provinces such as Hormozgan, Sistan-Baluchestan, Kerman, and even parts of Fars province, who start their trip toward Karbala and cross the routes of Bushehr province.

Numerous Mookebs (service centers with a religious nature where Shia Muslims come together and conduct religious rituals during Arbaeen) have been launched in Bushehr province to render services to the pilgrims.

Abdolreza Motaf, a senior official of Bushehr province, said: “Annually, we are witness that Bushehr people render services to the pilgrims during Arbaeen. Rehabilitation and feeding the pilgrims are the most important issues in this regard.”

He explained that 230 Mookebs are active in cities of Asalouyeh and Bandar Deylam and Shalamcheh border. Some Bushehr Mookebs will be active across Iraq soil in Najaf and Karbala and the walking route between them, he added.

He pointed out that Mookebs inside Bushehr are located in crowded routes and religious cities of Bushehr province.

Mookebs will also be launched in Khuzestan province. Given that the main exit borders for Arbaeen pilgrims include Shalamcheh and Chazzabeh in Khuzestan province, those who launch Mookebs in Bushehr, will also launch Mookebs in these border points.

Gholamhossein Ahmadi, one of those who launch Mookeb in Bushehr, said all services from preparing the required and logistic items to dispatching voluntary and specialized forces such as physicians, nurses, chefs, cultural servants and executive forces are done with special preciseness and care.

Also, Mookebs render cultural activities including holding congregational prayers, religious speeches, and responding to religious questions of the pilgrims.

In addition, Bushehr Governor General Arsalan Zare’ welcomed naming Bushehr as “Tariq-ol-Hussain”.

Arbaeen, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, marks the end of a 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

Each year, millions of Shia Muslims from around the globe undertake this pilgrimage to Karbala, walking hundreds of kilometers as an expression of their faith and devotion.

KD