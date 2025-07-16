Iran reaches tech to produce 11,500 strategic refinery equipment items domestically

TEHRAN – Iran has successfully localized the production of more than 11,500 strategic refinery equipment and components, according to the managing director of South Pars Gas Complex, a key player in the country’s gas industry.

Speaking to IRIB, Gholamabbas Hosseini said that over 120 Iranian firms—including knowledge-based companies, domestic manufacturers, and first-time producers—have contributed to this achievement under the company’s domestic production initiative.

“South Pars is no longer just a gas complex; it represents the reliance of Iran’s industry on local expertise and indigenous technology,” Hosseini said. He added that for the current year, detailed plans were made to manufacture and supply over 160 key refinery items domestically, with a significant portion already completed.

Hosseini emphasized the pivotal role of innovative and knowledge-based companies, noting that Iran has recently succeeded in designing and producing advanced control systems that were previously only imported from a limited number of foreign suppliers.

He also highlighted ongoing joint projects with universities and research centers to advance refinery technologies, saying, “Our path is clear—reliance on Iranian know-how, support for innovation, and reducing dependence on foreign sources.”

Hosseini said that through this strategic focus on localization in recent years, the South Pars Gas Complex has managed to domestically source a substantial share of critical and complex parts used in gas refining, transmission, and operation.

“Today, South Pars stands as the beating heart of Iran’s gas production, and as a successful model of linking industry with local knowledge and national manufacturing, it can serve as an inspiring blueprint for other sectors across the country,” he added.

EF/MA