Govt. to launch international exchange as free zones signal interest in shareholding

TEHRAN – Iranian government is in the final stages of launching its long-anticipated international exchange, with several free trade zones expressing readiness to become shareholders, according to Reza Masrour, Secretary of the Free Trade and Special Economic Zones High Council.

Speaking after a meeting with Hojjatollah Seyyedi, head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), Masrour said this was the fourth coordination session on the international exchange project.

He noted that the shareholder structure—comprising both domestic and foreign entities—will be finalized within the next two weeks.

“Preliminary arrangements have already been made with interested companies,” he said. “Once the structure is finalized, it will be submitted for review to the Securities and Exchange Organization and the Supreme Council of Free Zones.”

Several free zones have already expressed willingness to take equity stakes in the international exchange. Masrour also announced that the exchange’s initial operations will be based on the issuance of foreign currency-denominated sukuk bonds—a tool intended to finance large-scale infrastructure and development projects.

The economic deputy of the council has been tasked with contacting companies registered in free zones to explore their interest in participating. “Any eligible company based in a free zone will be allowed to join the exchange as a shareholder,” Masrour said.

