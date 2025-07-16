‘Active diplomacy prerequisite for addressing transboundary SDSs’

TEHRAN – Referring to the fact that the sources of the sand and dust storms impacting Iran are located outside the country, an official with the Department of Environment (DOE) has underlined the role of environmental diplomacy in managing climatic crises, particularly sand and dust storms.

Air pollution, sand and dust storms are global issues that need international cooperation to be addressed because their solutions transcend national borders, IRIB quoted Arman Khorsand as saying.

Underscoring the need for national and international cooperation, the official said Persian Gulf states are collaborating to mitigate and deal with water pollution, climate change, and sand and dust storms. More collaborative efforts are also shaping.

“Although the negative effects of climate change are increasing at rates faster than the effectiveness of measures taken to solve the problem, we should not refrain from playing a more effective and responsible role,” Khorsand noted.

Attributing dust phenomenon to the drought and reduced water resources, he said the drying of the Aral Sea, the Karakum Desert in Central Asia, and the deserts of China and Mongolia have turned them into hotspot sources of sand and dust storms, which are spreading to countries such as Korea and Japan.

Ad hoc working group to deal with sand and dust storms

President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued an order calling for the establishment of a specialized working group to address SDSs, which have turned into a significant public health concern in the country.

During a meeting held on Sunday, the Department of Environment (DOE) presented a report on the hazards of SDSs, as a comprehensive and growing threat, and enumerated the national plans and strategies to mitigate the impacts of SDSs, IRNA reported.

Highlighting the significance of preserving the environment, as a critical issue of the country, the president ordered the establishment of a working group, consisting of experts, academics, representatives of ministries and executive agencies, to prepare and implement operational plans to combat the dust phenomenon, drawing on successful international experiences.

Dust storms are major environmental challenges that adversely impact food security, human health, and the sustainable development process at national and regional levels.

