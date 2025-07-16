Iran among world’s best-performing destinations in Q1, deputy minister

TEHRAN—The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) in its latest report in social media, named Iran among top countries in terms of performance in tourism sector during the first quarter of 2025, said the deputy tourism minister, Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpei, in a meeting of policymaking council of VisitIran website which was held at Persian Gulf Hall of Tourism Ministry in July 15 with participation of private and state sectors.

Given this achievement, the marketing activities, introduction of Iran’s tourism potentials and special attention to VisitIran website with an aim to restore the country’s tourism image have been put on agenda.

According to Public Relations Office of Tourism Ministry, Mohseni Bandpei added that the report shows that Iran has had the best performance in the first quarter of the year and before 12-day Israeli-imposed war.

He said, “The report can be considered an indicator for growth and the fact that our country's tourism industry is on the right track within the mentioned timeframe. Currently, it is time to do our best for marketing and improving the country’s tourism status through introducing tourism potentials in global arenas.”

Pointing to potentials of VisitIran website for introducing the real image of Iran, he said the active presence of private and state sectors in policymaking council of VisitIran website can create a remarkable share in production of content and management of type of information products according to the taste of tourists.

He said the future activities of the website will include adding the marketing approach and creating enthusiasm for traveling to Iran in VisitIran website, paying attention to the tastes and questions of foreign tourists and using them in website design, determining indicators to evaluate website performance, as well as including an online travel guide in accordance with current technology and the use of social networks. Based on that, extensive operational measures will be taken with the aim of introducing Iran's tourism capacities and restoring the position of Iranian tourism at the international level, he added.

He expressed the hope that the country's tourism business environment will improve as soon as possible.

KD