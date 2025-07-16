Historical Takyeh restored in Semnan province

TEHRAN - The restoration work on a historical Takyeh in Iran’s Semnan province has been completed, officials announced.

The restoration focused on parts of the roof’s veranda that had suffered from erosion, termite infestation, and structural weakening, a local official said on Tuesday.

Reinforcement and waterproofing measures were also implemented to ensure the building’s longevity, Maryam Taherdoost-Mohammadi added.

Called Takyeh Pahne, the religious place is a notable example of Qajar-era architecture in Semnan. It is a two-story building historically used for religious ceremonies and Ta’zieh performances, a traditional Shia passion play commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions. The ground floor contains the main hall and arcades, while the upper floor features a veranda designed for women and community elders to watch ceremonies.

Located near a traditional bazaar, the Takyeh is surrounded by key religious and historic sites, including Imam Mosque, Jameh Mosque, Pahne Bathhouse, Imamzadeh Yahya shrine, and the Pahne Timcheh (marketplace).

Taherdoost-Mohammadi highlighted the building’s architectural beauty, noting its exquisite tilework, wooden sloped roof built during the Pahlavi era, and its spatial connection to nearby significant religious and commercial buildings. She emphasized that preserving this Takyeh is vital to maintaining the cultural identity and historical fabric of Semnan’s city center.

Takyehs are traditional Iranian venues where Shia Muslims gather, especially during Muharram, to mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) through ceremonies and passion plays. Originally also places for Sufi gatherings, these structures are important cultural and religious landmarks reflecting Persian architectural heritage.

As mentioned by the official, the recent restoration marks a significant step in safeguarding Semnan’s historical and religious legacy for future generations.

AM