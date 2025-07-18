Chahar Bagh Boulevard: historical memory of nation and mirror of Isfahan culture

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Maryam Jalali Dehkordi, has said Isfahan’s Chahar Bagh Boulevard is a historical memory of the nation and a mirror of Isfahan culture.

Speaking at a cultural event themed “Isfahan, a narrative of love and culture,” which was held in Chahar Bagh Boulevard on Thursday, with a focus on promoting spiritual tourism and enhancing cultural economy, she said Chahar Bagh Street is beyond an urban route, IRNA reported.

Chahar Bagh is symbol of devotion and love, she said, adding: “There are unique scenes from the funeral of the bodies of martyrs to mourning for Imam Hussein (AS) and the joys of the victories we experienced in Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense, and this street is our historical memory.”

Jalali Dehkordi appreciated the efforts of managers and artists in revival of cultural identity of this street, adding that this historical memory was kept alive with the help of a huge cultural structure, in which people work with love and dedication.

“The real structure means cohesion and love. I am content that in this blessed month of Muharram, when the call of Iranian strength has filled the entire world (following Israel’s 12-day war on Iran), I am standing in Chahar Bagh, which itself is a huge and living entity.”

“Chahar Bagh is not just a place of passage; it is a place of manifestation of worship, purity, trade and our skills, and the bathhouse, school, mosque and market have all found meaning in the heart of Chahar Bagh.”

She continued: The love of this street has captivated the world, and the world bows down to Isfahan, which is known as “Nesf-e Jahan” (Half of the World).

She said, “We have lived with the handicrafts. Our economy has been formed alongside our identity, and we grew up in the homes of goldsmiths.”

Everyone is under the tent of Imam Hussein (AS) and no one is excluded, she added.

Jalali Dehkordi continued: “Isfahan has always been known for its art and love, and we have a duty to protect this great heritage in various rituals, from Nowruz to Ramadan and Muharram.”

“I hope that we will establish an economy based on identity and Imam Hussain (AS) tent.”

She conveyed the message of Cultural Heritage Minister Reza Salehi-Amiri to those present at the ceremony, saying: "He emphasizes harmony, rationality and consensus in the fields of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts."

The cultural event will continue in Chahar Bagh Boulevard for four days from 17 to 22.

Chahar Bagh Boulevard, constructed during the Safavid era, is one of Isfahan's most iconic landmarks. Often compared to Paris’s Champs-Élysées, the avenue stretches approximately 6 kilometers, connecting the northern and southern parts of the city, with the historic Hasht Behesht and Chehel Sotoun gardens on its eastern side.

KD